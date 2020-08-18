Pivot Token Price Down 6.3% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $254,812.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00143132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.01841103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00192431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

