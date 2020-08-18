Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director C Scott Gibson Acquires 8,333 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director C Scott Gibson acquired 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $20,165.86.

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 726,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pixelworks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

