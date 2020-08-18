PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,714 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $587,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $275.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,677,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,893,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $275.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

