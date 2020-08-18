PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,589,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589,299 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Intel worth $774,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. 19,970,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,520,445. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

