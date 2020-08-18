PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $232.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $232,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 243,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,762. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

