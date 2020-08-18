PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $291.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $291,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $159.36. 574,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

