PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $446.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,342 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $446,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $171.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,565. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

