PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $246,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.76. 2,816,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

