PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $745,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.26. 2,123,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $214.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

