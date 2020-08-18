PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Automatic Data Processing worth $245,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after purchasing an additional 608,417 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,961,000 after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $139.66. 1,558,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

