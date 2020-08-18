PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.