PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,497,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

