PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,877 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of AbbVie worth $516,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

