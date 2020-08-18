PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AT&T worth $271,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

