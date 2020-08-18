PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 44,702 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $311,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

DIS traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.37. 7,467,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

