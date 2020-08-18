PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 567,574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,526,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567,574 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Exxon Mobil worth $560,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.64. 15,515,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

