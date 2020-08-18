PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 611,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611,059 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Pfizer worth $512,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

