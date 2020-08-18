PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,519,932 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,074,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $590,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.50. 6,194,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

