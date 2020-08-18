POA Price Up 176.5% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 176.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. POA has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,492,038 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

