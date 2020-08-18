Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

PII stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. 504,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,830. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.