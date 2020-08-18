Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.31. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.95. 504,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,830. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 447.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.