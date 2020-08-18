Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.31. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.95. 504,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,830. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 447.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

