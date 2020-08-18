PolySwarm Price Up 16.5% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.69 million and $27,970.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.86 or 0.05519524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

