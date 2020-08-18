PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,381,000 after buying an additional 2,090,715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

