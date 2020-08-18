PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,660 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of PRA Health Sciences worth $56,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after acquiring an additional 162,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 19,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,445. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

