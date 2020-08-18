Primas Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.70 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00555619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

