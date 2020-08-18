Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $8,960.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,919,981 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

