Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.