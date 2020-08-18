Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

