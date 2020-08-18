Project Pai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $632,867.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, HBUS and Huobi. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and $632,867.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,691,271,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,191,322 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

