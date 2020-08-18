ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 1,089,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,008,625. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

