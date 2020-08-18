ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 14,907 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 266.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. AXA increased its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

