ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $201,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.