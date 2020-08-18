ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

