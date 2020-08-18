ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 477,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

