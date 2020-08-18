Pundi X Reaches Market Cap of $52.19 Million (NPXS)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039331 BTC.
  • Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004808 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.20 or 0.05624793 BTC.
  • Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
  • Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003082 BTC.
  • Ren (REN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004422 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003707 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00046776 BTC.
  • Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.