PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 6.3% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $14,346.09 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,212.80 or 1.01140242 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00167841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004675 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.