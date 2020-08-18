Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kim Rutledge Sells 15,874 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00.

Q2 stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. 281,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,226. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

