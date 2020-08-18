QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

