Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850,982 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Quest Diagnostics worth $305,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 932,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

