Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.61 Million

Analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to post $101.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.10 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $83.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $400.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $474.09 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $487.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. 479,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock worth $295,287 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 791.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 114.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

