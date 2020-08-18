Rathbone Brothers plc Has $10.74 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.35. 6,988,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

