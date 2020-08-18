Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.37. 7,467,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,932,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

