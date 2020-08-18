Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 79,192 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,113. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

