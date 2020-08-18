Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,773 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $87,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $48.21. 9,023,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,109. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

