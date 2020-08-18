Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blucora (BCOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR):

8/15/2020 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

8/6/2020 – Blucora had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Blucora had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2020 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/17/2020 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

6/27/2020 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 413,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,308. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Blucora Inc alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.