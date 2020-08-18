Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Howard Hughes (HHC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Howard Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/11/2020 – Howard Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

8/5/2020 – Howard Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

7/30/2020 – Howard Hughes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

7/22/2020 – Howard Hughes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

7/15/2020 – Howard Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 430,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Howard Hughes Corp alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howard Hughes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.