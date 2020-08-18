Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Proofpoint (PFPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently:

8/13/2020 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $145.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/25/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2020 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2020 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $108.58. 475,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $641,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,997. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Proofpoint by 36.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

