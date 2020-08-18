Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – BNP Paribas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/22/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNP stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.30 ($42.70). 2,314,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.80. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.