Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/15/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “
- 8/11/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/27/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 7/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,739. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
