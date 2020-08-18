Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

8/11/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

8/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

7/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,739. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 711,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 471,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

