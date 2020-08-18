Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

8/13/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/4/2020 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 26,602,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,412,707. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Get Marathon Oil Co alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.